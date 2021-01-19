Survivor Of Gay Conversion Therapy On Why Kentucky Should Ban It

Conversion therapy is a common term for a practice that uses counseling, psychology and often abusive methods as part of an effort to change a person's sexuality from gay to straight.

The practice is banned in more and more jurisdictions and new legislation would add the Commonwealth of Kentucky to that list.

"I was 16 years old when I finally came to terms with my sexuality," wrote Curtis Galloway in a recent op-ed urging lawmakers to ban conversion therapy in Kentucky. "I am a gay man, and there was no questioning that. I, however, was to go through the most traumatic experience in my life. This experience centered around my sexuality and left me with permanent mental and emotional scars."

Curtis Galloway and Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky Executive Director Tanner Austin Mobley join Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

