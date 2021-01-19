Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Survivor Of Gay Conversion Therapy On Why Kentucky Should Ban It

By 1 hour ago
  • curtis galloway
    Curtis Galloway as a teenager.
    Courtesy of Curtis Galloway

Conversion therapy is a common term for a practice that uses counseling, psychology and often abusive methods as part of an effort to change a person's sexuality from gay to straight.

The practice is banned in more and more jurisdictions and new legislation would add the Commonwealth of Kentucky to that list.

"I was 16 years old when I finally came to terms with my sexuality," wrote Curtis Galloway in a recent op-ed urging lawmakers to ban conversion therapy in Kentucky. "I am a gay man, and there was no questioning that. I, however, was to go through the most traumatic experience in my life. This experience centered around my sexuality and left me with permanent mental and emotional scars."

Curtis Galloway and Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky Executive Director Tanner Austin Mobley join Cincinnati Edition to talk about it. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
LGBTQ
Kentucky
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

One Ohio GOP Rep. Joins House Democrats To Vote For Trump Impeachment

By Jan 14, 2021
donald trump
Alex Brandon / AP

For the second time in 13 months, President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. This time however, 10 Republicans joined in indicting their party's leader, voting alongside all the Democrats. That includes Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, of the 16th District.

What's Next For Ohio's Embattled Energy Bill HB 6?

By Jan 14, 2021
first energy solutions
Ron Schwane / AP

Ohio's state lawmakers in 2019 passed a sweeping energy bill known as HB 6 that provided subsidies for two nuclear and two coal power plants while rolling back certain clean energy standards and energy efficiency programs.

With Eviction Moratorium Extended, What Does The Future Hold For Families In Hamilton County?

By Jan 13, 2021
eviction
Michael Dwyer / AP

At the end of December, President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides $25 billion in rental assistance for families facing eviction. The federal package also extends the CDC moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31.