Sweeping Changes Are Coming To The Hamilton County Court Of Common Pleas

By 1 hour ago
  • The Hamilton County Courthouse
    The Hamilton County Courthouse
    JASON WHITMAN / WVXU

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas will have eight new faces sitting on the bench by mid-February. It's the most sweeping remaking of the local court in at least half a century.

In November, voters elected seven Democrats and one Republican to fill the seats, giving the court a new Democratic majority. So, what does this mean after multiple victorious candidates ran on campaigns of reform?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the changes to the court are Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval; and with the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nicole Sanders; Judge-elect Jennifer Branch; and Judge-elect Robert Goering.

hamilton county court of common pleas

