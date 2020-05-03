Swing with Bill Cartwright: 05.09.20

Originally aired on May 9, 2015:

This week's Swing show begins with Andy Kirk's, "The Lady Who Swings the Band," which is followed by the Nat King Cole Trio, "Little Girl," and Ray Anthony's "Mr. Anthony's Boogie." Other vocalists heard in the first half of the show include Cincinnati native Doris Day, Mel Torme, Bobby Darin and Carly Simon.

Ella Fitzgerald's version of Irving Berlin's "It's a Lovely Day Today," starts off the second half of Bill's swing show. Bill also includes songs by favorites Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Tony Bennett to round out the program.