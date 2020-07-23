Swing with Bill Cartwright: 7.4.20

This week, Saturday, July 4th at 10pm on Bill's swing show, he starts things off with Benny Goodman's "King Porter Stomp" followed by Peggy Lee, Bobby Darin and Lena Horne. He also includes in the first set songs by Woody Herman, Diana Krall and George Shearing.

The second set of the Swing show begins with a favorite from New Orleans native Harry Connick, Jr.,"We Are in Love." Other vocalists in the second set this week include Rosemary Clooney, June Christy, and Frank Sinatra. And the show ends with the classic, "Don't Get Around Much Anymore," performed by Gene Harris & the Phillip Morris Superband on Concord Records.