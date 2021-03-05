Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Tarbell Mulls Council Run, Why We Say 'Wreck,' And More Top Stories This Week

    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

The legal case against Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, who was indicted last year on federal corruption charges, will proceed, a federal judge ruled. Sittenfeld had sought to have the case dismissed.

Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich and WVXU Cincinnati Edition assistant producer Nick Swartsell will talk about that. Wetterich will also discuss the potential council campaign of longtime local politician and personality Jim Tarbell.

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) says he will still support Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, the Ohio Republican who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gonzalez has faced strong backlash from other Republicans who still look to Trump as leader of the party.

And capacity increases at Ohio sports venues.

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and reporter Jo Ingles are with us to explore those stories and other issues from the week in Columbus.

The large concrete plant on the Cincinnati riverfront, part of contentious negotiations in recent years, still hasn't moved despite the "complicated and controversial agreement" for Hamilton County to buy it to add parking on behalf of the Cincinnati Bengals. There are still more complications, it appears.

Enquirer reporter Scott Wartman explains.

And WVXU News Director and Morning Edition host Maryanne Zeleznik is with us to explain why our station uses the word "wreck," instead of "accident" or "crash" during our traffic reports, and why we get so much feedback on that.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition

