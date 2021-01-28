Teachers, School Staff Begin Signing Up For COVID-19 Vaccine

The state is preparing to distribute the first widespread round of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and staff at K-12 schools. Gov. Mike DeWine says this accomplishes the goal of bringing back in-person instruction in March.

Every school district in Ohio, except one, signed on to a goal of bringing kids back to the classroom by March. Signing that pledge opens up vaccination distribution to every teacher and staff member in those school buildings.

DeWine says some counties will have centralized vaccination hubs for districts while other schools might have the vaccine brought to them on location.

Watch: Gov. Mike DeWine talks about vaccinations for K-12 teachers and staff.



"Our goal is to vaccinate anybody in that school, who's in that school building with students, anybody in that school should be able to get vaccinated," said DeWine.

DeWine says the vaccine supply is still low so the timeline on getting every school employee vaccinated is unknown.

