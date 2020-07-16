Teens Targeting Hispanics In East Price Hill For 'Sport,' Police Say

By 37 minutes ago
  • This intersection, Warsaw and Elberon, is one of the most violent in Price Hill, according to police. Hispanics are being targered in the area of Warsaw and St. Lawrence, only a few block away.
    This intersection, Warsaw and Elberon, is one of the most violent in Price Hill, according to police. Hispanics are being targered in the area of Warsaw and St. Lawrence, only a few block away.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

Three 13-year-olds are under arrest and Cincinnati Police are looking for more after a series of attacks on Hispanics in East Price Hill.

District 3 Commander Paul Broxterman says police have had a hard time piecing together all the details of the robberies and assaults in the area of Warsaw Ave and St. Lawrence because Hispanics are hesitant to report crime. There's also a language barrier, he says.

"The offenses are mainly strong-arm robberies and assaults where they'll find their victim, come up from behind and attack them by force," he says.

Broxterman says the teens are taking money, assaulting victims and running away for no apparent reason. "These individuals are just doing it for sport. You know, there's no rhyme or reason why they're doing it. They're getting very little property from what I understand."

Police arrested three and charged them with robbery and assault. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office may charge them with a hate crime.

Officers ask anyone who may have more information to contact them.

Tags: 
Hispanics
East Price Hill
Cincinnati Police
assault
robbery
hate crimes
newsletter

Related Content

Cincinnati Groups Developing Plan To Welcome Immigrants

By Feb 4, 2020
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and other religious and non-profit groups want to make sure immigrants feel safe in Greater Cincinnati, understand changing government rules and get the help they need. An event is planned for Wednesday evening at Saint Monica-Saint George Parish Newman Center in Corryville from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hispanic Females Targeted In Price Hill Robberies

By Feb 24, 2017
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Secure your purses, and don't travel alone is the advice from Cincinnati Police to Hispanic women in East Price Hill who are increasingly victims of crime.

Immigrant Affairs Liaison Officer Richard Longworth isn't willing to put all the blame on heroin users looking for cash but it does play a role. Hispanics report being robbed in the middle of the day on the street and outside their homes.