Teens Targeting Hispanics In East Price Hill For 'Sport,' Police Say

Three 13-year-olds are under arrest and Cincinnati Police are looking for more after a series of attacks on Hispanics in East Price Hill.

District 3 Commander Paul Broxterman says police have had a hard time piecing together all the details of the robberies and assaults in the area of Warsaw Ave and St. Lawrence because Hispanics are hesitant to report crime. There's also a language barrier, he says.

"The offenses are mainly strong-arm robberies and assaults where they'll find their victim, come up from behind and attack them by force," he says.

Broxterman says the teens are taking money, assaulting victims and running away for no apparent reason. "These individuals are just doing it for sport. You know, there's no rhyme or reason why they're doing it. They're getting very little property from what I understand."

Police arrested three and charged them with robbery and assault. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office may charge them with a hate crime.

Officers ask anyone who may have more information to contact them.