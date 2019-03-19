Related Program: 
Thane Maynard Talks With Elephant Expert Dominique Gonçalves

By 30 minutes ago
Since 1993, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Barrows Conservation Lecture Series has brought a slate of esteemed naturalists and scientists to Cincinnati to address wildlife issues and global conservation efforts.

The first speaker in this year's series is the manager of the Elephant Ecology Project at Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, Dominique Gonçalves. She will be at the zoo on Wednesday, March 20, to share the story of how the park is becoming a new model for conservation in Africa.

Dominique Gonçalves spoke with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard about the park and her work studying elephants for Cincinnati Edition.

