These Groups Want To Help Cincinnati Trust Its Local Government Again

It has been a tough year for Cincinnati when it comes to trust in local government. Three separate corruption scandals have rocked City Hall, leaving political watchers to call for big changes to the way the peoples' business is done on Plum Street.

Some local elected officials have called for an array of changes to the city's laws and even its charter. Cincinnati's Charter Committee, which was founded a century ago in response to corruption during the city's infamous Boss Cox era, also has some ideas for structural changes they believe will restore the public's faith. And another local group, Action Tank, is working on initiatives to increase civic literacy and engagement. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Charter Committee President Matt Woods and Action Tank Co-Founder and Executive Director Ioanna Paraskevopoulos. 

