These Roads Are Closed Due To Ohio River's Spring Flooding

The Ohio River is still out of its banks, and according to the National Weather Service, still climbing. The river is now expected to hit 57 feet at Cincinnati, five feet above flood stage, and half a foot higher than predicted Wednesday.

Cincinnati Police closed Mehring Way between Elm and Central Avenue, and Kellogg between Wilmer and Delta Thursday morning.

Police say the current closures are expected to continue until Friday night.

Other road closures include:

Hamilton County

Eight Mile Rd both north- and southbound between US 52/Old Kellogg Rd and Hopper Rd

Four Mile Road both north- and southbound between Kellogg Rd and Gwendolyn Drive

Kellogg both east- and westbound between Sutton Rd and Four Mile Rd

Kellogg both east- and westbound between Wilmer Ave and Delta Ave

SR 32 both east- and westbound between Beechmont Ave and Church St

Old Kellogg Rd both east- and westbound near Nine Mile Tobasco Road

Salem Rd both east- and westbound between US 52/Kellogg Ave and Wayside Ave

Lawrenceburg Rd both north- and southbound between Miamiview Rd and US 50

Lawrenceburg Rd both north- and southbound between Stephens Rd and Suspension Bridge Rd

Locust Corner Rd both east- and westbound at Nine Mile Rd

Southside Ave both east- and westbound at Idaho St and before River Road

Sutton Rd both north- and southbound between Kellogg Rd and I-275

Clermont County

SR 232 both east-and westbound between US 52 and SR 756

Neville Spur both north- and southbounc between US 52 and US Route 52

US 52 (Columbia Ave/Kellogg Av) both east- and westbound between Frank Willis Memorial Rd and Clermontville Laurel Rd

US 52 (Columbia Ave/Kellogg Av) both east- and westbound between Hwy 232 and Laurel-Moscow Rd

Brown County

SR 221 both north- and southbound between US 52 and Gaines St

Campbell County

Riverboat Row

KY 1566 and KY 2921

Kenton County