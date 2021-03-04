These Roads Are Closed Due To Ohio River's Spring Flooding

The Ohio River is still out of its banks, and according to the National Weather Service, still climbing. The river is now expected to hit 57 feet at Cincinnati, five feet above flood stage, and half a foot higher than predicted Wednesday.
Cincinnati Police closed Mehring Way between Elm and Central Avenue, and Kellogg between Wilmer and Delta Thursday morning.
Police say the current closures are expected to continue until Friday night.
Other road closures include:
Hamilton County
- Eight Mile Rd both north- and southbound between US 52/Old Kellogg Rd and Hopper Rd
- Four Mile Road both north- and southbound between Kellogg Rd and Gwendolyn Drive
- Kellogg both east- and westbound between Sutton Rd and Four Mile Rd
- Kellogg both east- and westbound between Wilmer Ave and Delta Ave
- SR 32 both east- and westbound between Beechmont Ave and Church St
- Old Kellogg Rd both east- and westbound near Nine Mile Tobasco Road
- Salem Rd both east- and westbound between US 52/Kellogg Ave and Wayside Ave
- Lawrenceburg Rd both north- and southbound between Miamiview Rd and US 50
- Lawrenceburg Rd both north- and southbound between Stephens Rd and Suspension Bridge Rd
- Locust Corner Rd both east- and westbound at Nine Mile Rd
- Southside Ave both east- and westbound at Idaho St and before River Road
- Sutton Rd both north- and southbound between Kellogg Rd and I-275
Clermont County
- SR 232 both east-and westbound between US 52 and SR 756
- Neville Spur both north- and southbounc between US 52 and US Route 52
- US 52 (Columbia Ave/Kellogg Av) both east- and westbound between Frank Willis Memorial Rd and Clermontville Laurel Rd
- US 52 (Columbia Ave/Kellogg Av) both east- and westbound between Hwy 232 and Laurel-Moscow Rd
Brown County
- SR 221 both north- and southbound between US 52 and Gaines St
Campbell County
- Riverboat Row
- KY 1566 and KY 2921
Kenton County
- Riverside Drive