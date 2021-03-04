Third Round Of Small Business Assistance Headed To Hamilton County

By 1 hour ago
  • small business assistance
    Tony Dejak / AP

Hamilton County will fund a third round of small business assistance using leftover funding from the federal CARES Act. County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the new funding plan that includes $4.35 million for the small business program.

The plan also allocates about a million dollars for navigators to help people find and apply for help, including technical assistance for business owners.

"We wanted to make sure that as more small business relief hits the street that we do more than just tell people to call various numbers to get in the queue," said County Administrator Jeff Aluotto.

The Freestore Foodbank is slated to receive a million dollars for food assistance.

The increased funding for navigators leaves the county short on full funding to replace the county's phone system, which is needed because the health department has gotten a high volume of calls related to the pandemic and vaccinations.

County administrators initially recommended $800,000 for the phone system replacement, but that's reduced to $200,000 based on feedback from commissioners.

Aluotto says the remainder of that cost could come from another round of federal stimulus, or from yet another reallocation of CARES money.

For example, $500,000 is reserved for an alternative care facility in case the hospital system gets overwhelmed.

"We are getting to the point in the path of this pandemic where I'm very hopeful that we don't have to talk about opening an alternative care facility," Aluotto said. "But we're not quite taking our foot off of that particular accelerator yet."

Funding currently allocated for COVID-19 testing could also shift to vaccination efforts in the near future.

Read the full reallocation plan below: 

Hamilton County CARES Plan Reallocation by WVXU News on Scribd

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
newsletter
Hamilton County Commission

Related Content

Local Universities Making Plans For Fall 2021

By 7 hours ago
miami university
Courtesy of Miami University

The University of Cincinnati, Miami and Xavier all say they intend to be on campus this fall.

Greater Cincinnati Food Producers Navigate The Pandemic

By Nick Swartsell Mar 3, 2021

COVID-19 has shaken up many aspects of our lives, including our relationship with our local food supply.

Students Are Falling Behind in Rural Ohio Where Remote Learning Has Exposed the Digital Divide

By Amanda Rabinowitz 11 hours ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted an issue that Ohio’s rural communities have been struggling with for years: the lack of adequate broadband service. It’s particularly affected education in parts of the state like Ashtabula County. Some parents say their kids have fallen behind simply because they can’t get online from home.

At the mercy of bandwidth