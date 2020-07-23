Related Program: 
Though Season Is Short, Optimism High For Reds

    Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates hitting a two-run home run with Joey Votto (19) during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.
    Aaron Doster / AP

The Cincinnati Reds will play Opening Day much later than usual, with the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short by more than a hundred games and delaying it by three months.

There will be no Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

In fact, there won't even be fans at Great American Ball Park as the region, the country and the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus.

But "play ball" they shall.

And hopes are high for this year's Reds club, with some analysts expecting big things - and maybe even a postseason run for the home team.

Cincinnati Edition previews the upcoming season with Cincinnati sports writer John Erardi, FOX Sports radio host Andy Furman, and WVXU Senior Political Analyst (and lifelong Reds fanatic) Howard Wilkinson.

