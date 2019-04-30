Thousands Of Teens March In Rally Against Drug Abuse

Thousands of teenagers from around the state gathered in Columbus for a rally against drug use as part of the "We Are The Majority" rally.



The rally has been assembling teenagers for a high-energy event for eight years now.

Gov. Mike DeWine joined them at the start, saying substance abuse education and prevention plays a key role in fighting the state’s opioid epidemic. He says this rally emphasizes an important point.

“They’re carrying a message that look we’re in the majority, a majority of kids do not do drugs, I think that’s a pretty powerful message,” says DeWine.

DeWine made some quick remarks and took dozens of selfies. This was the first time a governor had attended the rally, which ends with the teens marching to the Ohio Statehouse.

