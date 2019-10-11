THRIVE: Forward From Elementz & Taft Museum On October 17

Elementz and the Taft Museum of Art celebrate the closing of the 33rd annual Duncanson Artist-in-Residence on October 17 with THRIVE: Forward, an artistic evening exploring themes of life, loss and transformation through film, spoken word, and music. Artists in attendance are Jamie-Lee Morris, Aziza Love and Ya’Ke Smith. Andy Ellis learns more from Alex Stallings, THRIVE Concert series producer, and Jamie-Lee Morris, Elementz poet.