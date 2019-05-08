Through The Rx Bottle: Discussions On Cannabis At The Lloyd Library

Ohio has joined 32 other states in legalizing marijuana for medical use. The plant has a long history in this country as a medicinal drug. The Lloyd Library and Museum explores that history in its current exhibit "Through the Rx Bottle." The exhibit, in collaboration with the Cannabis Museum of Athens, includes century-old botanical illustrations and pharmaceutical artifacts.

Throughout the run of the exhibit, the Lloyd will present a series of symposiums on historical and contemporary issues related to cannabis. Saturday, May 11 explores medical cannabis through history, how women used it prior to prohibition and looks at Ohio's current testing labs for medical marijuana.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the cannabis symposium are University of Cincinnati Biological Sciences Department Professor and Department Head Theresa Culley, Ph.D.; CCV Research President and CEO Jonathan Cachat, Ph.D.; and The Cannabis Museum Project Director Elizabeth Crow.

