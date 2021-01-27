Through WarmUp Cincy, City Hopes To Reduce Energy Burden

Cincinnati has the 8th highest energy burden for renters and for low-income residents of urban municipalities in the U.S., according to a report from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. That means these residents are paying proportionally more than the average household for energy costs.

Now the city of Cincinnati is committing to reducing the energy burden by 10% by 2023. Last November, the city, along with Duke Energy, launched the WarmUp Cincy Matching Grant program. The energy efficiency program consists of initiatives that support tenants living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Limit and the multifamily buildings where they reside. Now, 10 building upgrade projects have been selected for grant funding.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss WarmUp Cincy are City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability Climate Advisor Carla Walker; Westwood resident Vanessa Charles, who is enrolled in the WarmUp Cincy Program; and The Principle Group, LLC COO Sherry Whitlock.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

