TIFs, Kings Island Noise, Hallmark's Christmas Controversy And More Top Stories

Tax increment finance (TIF) districts dominated debate at Cincinnati City Hall this week. The economic development tool is deployed frequently across the region to support and lure projects.

But what are they exactly, and do they create disparity in who shares in the subsequent hoped-for prosperity?

Meanwhile, a new report indicates that in Ohio, African American drivers and neighborhoods are facing more police enforcement for driving infractions.

In Mason, neighbors are complaining about noise from Kings Island and now the amusement park is reviewing their concerns.

As the impeachment process moves to the Senate, we discuss how Kentucky's Mitch McConnell plans to facilitate the trial.

And Hallmark Channel faced backlash in recent days after pulling a commercial that featured a same-sex kiss, before reversing its position and reinstating the ad. Our year-end panel talks about that controversy and other Christmas movie-themed fare.

Joining Cincinnati Edition's Friday news review are Enquirer reporters Dan Horn and Max Londbgerg, Enquirer columnist Byron McCauley, humor columnist Riane Konc, WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner, WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson, and WVXU contributor and Wine Me, Dine Me writer Julie Niesen.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: