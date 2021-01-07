Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Tim Ryan Says Trump Should Be Removed From Office After Insurrection

By 5 hours ago
    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
    John Minchillo / AP

Congress has now affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after an assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement just after 3:40 a.m. Thursday. It came hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the process. Four people died during the assault.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Niles, is criticizing Capitol police for not controlling the mob. Rep. Ryan says law enforcement made some "strategic mistakes from the very beginning" and called for a review of the building's defense.

The congressman also blamed President Donald Trump for inciting violence. "You can't say this is acceptable behavior of the president of the United States. I think he needs to be removed from office because we can't trust him," Ryan said in a video conference Wednesday night.

Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio's 13th District joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the insurrection along with University of Cincinnati Political Science Associate Professor David Niven, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Tim Ryan
Donald Trump

