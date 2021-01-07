Tim Ryan Says Trump Should Be Removed From Office After Insurrection

Congress has now affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after an assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement just after 3:40 a.m. Thursday. It came hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the process. Four people died during the assault.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Niles, is criticizing Capitol police for not controlling the mob. Rep. Ryan says law enforcement made some "strategic mistakes from the very beginning" and called for a review of the building's defense.

The congressman also blamed President Donald Trump for inciting violence. "You can't say this is acceptable behavior of the president of the United States. I think he needs to be removed from office because we can't trust him," Ryan said in a video conference Wednesday night.

Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio's 13th District joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the insurrection along with University of Cincinnati Political Science Associate Professor David Niven, Ph.D.

