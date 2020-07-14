Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Dropped From 'Dancing With The Stars'

After 15 years, the dance is over for Tom Bergeron.

Producers of ABC's Dancing With The Stars say they are going in "a new creative direction" without Bergeron, who has hosted since the show premiered 15 years ago, and Erin Andrews, a former contestant who has co-hosted since 2014.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," said a joint statement from ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, according to CNN.

Before the premiere of DWTS in June 2005, Bergeron hosted ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos, plus FX's Breakfast Time, Fox's Fox After Breakfast and Hollywood Squares. He also was a fill-in anchor for ABC's Good Morning America and CBS' The Early Show.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," Bergeron tweeted Monday night. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of those glitter masks?"

In 2010, Andrews and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy finished third in the DWTS competition. She returned four years later to co-host the popular ABC primetime show while working for Fox Sports as a reporter for Fox NFL Sunday, the World Series, MLB All-Star game and college football. Before Fox, she spent eight years at ESPN, a sister company of Disney's ABC.

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With The Stars family for six memorable seasons," Andrews tweeted today. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

The production company said: "We appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

The producers did not give any indication on who the new hosts would be or when new hosts would be named for the 29th season.

Bergeron won an Emmy for hosting DWTS in 2012. Before Andrews, he co-hosted with Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris and Brooke Burke, according to Variety.