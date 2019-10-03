Tools To Reduce Volatility In Your Investment Portfolio

October is historically a volatile time for the stock market and these past few days have been no exception. Among the market worries this month are a number of geopolitical flashpoints including U.S.-China trade talks and the U.K.'s looming deadline to leave the E.U., coupled with weakening U.S. consumer confidence. Many signals suggest a recession could come sooner rather than later.

In an uncertain market how do you reduce volatility in your portfolio? Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Foster and Motley President and Managing Partner Zachary Horn; and Wells Fargo Financial Advisor Chris DeSimio.

