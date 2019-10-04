Related Program: 
Tracie Hunter Out Early, Kroger Axing Jobs And A Cellphone Halts A CSO Performance

Kroger announced this week that it is eliminating hundreds of management positions.

Former local judge Tracie Hunter will be released early from jail this Saturday.

The Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club was a Northern Kentucky icon for generations, but the local landmark was destroyed this week by a wayward barge.

The debate continues over the future of a proposed music venue at the Banks.

A levy is headed to local ballots in support of mass transit.

And a violinist abruptly stops her performance at Music Hall after a fan takes out a phone and starts recording.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those stories and more this week are WCPO Investigative Reporter Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_); and Transportation Reporter Pat LaFleur (@pat_laFleur); with the Business Courier Reporter Steve Watkins (@SteveCinciBiz); and Contributor Jenelle Gelfand who is also a WGUC contributor; Cincinnati Enquirer Breaking News Reporter Sarah Brookbank (@SarahBrookbank); The River City News Contributor Connor Wall; and with WVXU Reporters Tana Weingartner (@TanaWeingartner) and Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart).

