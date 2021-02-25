Trump's Effect On The Republican Party & What That Means For Ohio's Senate Race

Donald Trump is no longer the president but his firm grip on the Republican Party remains, and he wants it known. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was on the receiving end of a stunningly scathing statement issued by the former president following McConnell's condemnation of Trump on the Senate floor.

And in the 2022 GOP primary for U.S. Senate, which is already shaping up between Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, the two candidates are making sure that voters know that they love Trump. With ongoing fealty to Trump, and another wing of the party loyal to McConnell, how will that shape Republicans' opposition to President Joe Biden's agenda?

Meanwhile, Biden's agenda rolls on, with his effort to bring more COVID-19 relief to the nation and his cabinet taking shape, though not without some road blocks on each front.

We have a full hour with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin and University of Oklahoma Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Rachel Blum. Join the conversation at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

