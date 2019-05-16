Two 5Ks Close Streets Downtown This Weekend

The Over-the-Rhine 5K on Saturday, May 18, and the Kidney Walk on Sunday, May 19 will disrupt some access to streets Downtown this weekend. Here is what's affected:
Saturday
In order to accommodate the OTR 5K, the following streets will close from 8:30 a.m. to approximately noon Saturday:
- Thirteenth Street between Republic and Sycamore streets
- Vine Street between Twelfth Street and Liberty Street
- Vine Street northbound between Liberty and Mulberry streets
- Fourteenth Street between Vine and Sycamore streets
- Fifteenth Street between Vine and Moore streets
- Liberty Street eastbound between Race Street and Reading Road
- Liberty street westbound to be held to cross runners at Main Street and Vine Street
- Mulberry Street between Vine and Sycamore Streets
- Lang Street between Seitz and Peele streets
- Peele Street between Lang and Main streets
- Clifton Avenue between Lang and Main streets
- Main street between Central Parkway and Mulberry Street
- Reading Road southbound closed between Liberty Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Pendeleton Street south of Twelfth Street
- Short Reading Road between Reading Road and Main Street
- Sycamore Street southbound between Liberty Street and Central Parkway
- Twelfth Street between Clay and Sycamore streets
- Orchard Street between Main Street and Sycamore street
- Walnut Street between Liberty Street and Twelfth Street
Sunday
To make way for the Kidney Walk, the following streets will close at 9:30 a.m. and remain closed until approximately noon Sunday:
- Vine Street between Fifth and Court streets
- Race Street between Court and Seventh streets
- Elm Street between Seventh and Court streets
- Plum Street between Court and Seventh streets
- Central Avenue between Seventh and Court streets
- Sixth Street between Walnut and Race streets
- W. Sixth Street between Linn street and Gest Street
- Seventh Street between Race and Walnut streets
- Eighth Street between Central Avenue and Walnut Street
- Ninth Street between Walnut Street and Central Avenue
- Court Street eastbound between Linn Street and Plum Street
- W. Eighth Street westbound between Central Avenue and Linn Street
- Linn Street northbound between W. Fifth Street and W. Eighth Street
- Gest Street southbound between Linn Street and W. Sixth Street
How Metro Is Impacted
Metro bus serve that normally uses these routes will be detoured around the closures. The city advises riders to follow the instructions posted at their stop.