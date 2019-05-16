Two 5Ks Close Streets Downtown This Weekend

The Over-the-Rhine 5K on Saturday, May 18, and the Kidney Walk on Sunday, May 19 will disrupt some access to streets Downtown this weekend. Here is what's affected:

Saturday

In order to accommodate the OTR 5K, the following streets will close from 8:30 a.m. to approximately noon Saturday:

Thirteenth Street between Republic and Sycamore streets

Vine Street between Twelfth Street and Liberty Street

Vine Street northbound between Liberty and Mulberry streets

Fourteenth Street between Vine and Sycamore streets

Fifteenth Street between Vine and Moore streets

Liberty Street eastbound between Race Street and Reading Road

Liberty street westbound to be held to cross runners at Main Street and Vine Street

Mulberry Street between Vine and Sycamore Streets

Lang Street between Seitz and Peele streets

Peele Street between Lang and Main streets

Clifton Avenue between Lang and Main streets

Main street between Central Parkway and Mulberry Street

Reading Road southbound closed between Liberty Street and Eggleston Avenue

Pendeleton Street south of Twelfth Street

Short Reading Road between Reading Road and Main Street

Sycamore Street southbound between Liberty Street and Central Parkway

Twelfth Street between Clay and Sycamore streets

Orchard Street between Main Street and Sycamore street

Walnut Street between Liberty Street and Twelfth Street

Sunday

To make way for the Kidney Walk, the following streets will close at 9:30 a.m. and remain closed until approximately noon Sunday:

Vine Street between Fifth and Court streets

Race Street between Court and Seventh streets

Elm Street between Seventh and Court streets

Plum Street between Court and Seventh streets

Central Avenue between Seventh and Court streets

Sixth Street between Walnut and Race streets

W. Sixth Street between Linn street and Gest Street

Seventh Street between Race and Walnut streets

Eighth Street between Central Avenue and Walnut Street

Ninth Street between Walnut Street and Central Avenue

Court Street eastbound between Linn Street and Plum Street

W. Eighth Street westbound between Central Avenue and Linn Street

Linn Street northbound between W. Fifth Street and W. Eighth Street

Gest Street southbound between Linn Street and W. Sixth Street

How Metro Is Impacted

Metro bus serve that normally uses these routes will be detoured around the closures. The city advises riders to follow the instructions posted at their stop.