Upcoming Poetry Slam Gives Local Students Chance To Be Heard 'Louder Than A Bomb'

The Louder Than a Bomb poetry slam, started in Chicago in 2001, was created to give young people a forum to speak out and to be heard. The poetry contest was brought to Cincinnati in 2015, enabling young people in our region to hear one another’s stories and share experiences through spoken word performances.

The finals for this year's Louder Than a Bomb Cincy will be on Saturday, April 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the poetry slam are University of Cincinnati Taft Research Director and Faculty Chair, Amy Lind, PhD.; Elementz Poetry and Educational Outreach Lead and Louder Than a Bomb Cincy Manager, Jamie-Lee Morris; and two of this year's poets, Walnut Hills students De’Ariss Hope and Nola Stowe.

