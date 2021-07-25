U.S. Golfer Bryson DeChambeau To Miss Olympics After Positive COVID Test

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the top pro golfers in the U.S. and now he will miss out at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

A statement from USA Golf said DeChambeau tested positive for the coronavirus as part of the final protocol before he left the U.S. for Japan. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed who competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Reed will now go through the testing protocol before flying to Tokyo. The men's Olympic golf competition begins Thursday.

Even before the positive test, DeChambeau's had a tough year. He's publicly feuded with fellow pro Brooks Koepka, and he was jeered at this month's Open Championship when he complained about his clubs after playing poorly.

As of Sunday, 137 people in Japan connected to the Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus, including at least 13 athletes.

