U.S. To Lift Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum From Canada

The Trump administration has reached a deal to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, in a move that could put the two nations a step closer to ratifying the USMCA — the trade deal that would update the NAFTA agreement.

The tariffs will fall within two days, according to a joint U.S.-Canada statement posted by Canada's foreign ministry.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the breakthrough Friday afternoon.

"There was no one breakthrough moment," Trudeau said during an event at at the Stelco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario. He added that he had "lots of conversations with the [U.S.] president over the past weeks, and understanding as well that these tariffs were harming workers and consumers on both sides of the border."

And with both countries' leaders now hoping to get the USMCA ratified, "it didn't make a lot of sense to continue to have tariffs on steel and aluminum between our countries."

Trudeau spoke to President Trump about a deal to end the tariffs around midday, according to Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau's director of communications.

The U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico have now been in effect for nearly a year, subjecting steel imports to a 25% tariff and aluminum to a 10% hike. Retaliatory tariffs from both countries have been in place for nearly as long.

Friday's joint statement does not mention the status of the tariffs between the U.S. and Mexico.

"Canada buys more American steel than any other country in the world, accounting for some 50% of U.S. exports," the Canadian government says. It adds that nearly 84% of Canadian aluminum production is exported to the U.S.

Trump's original tariff order metals targeted the EU, exempting the U.S. neighbors. But after extended talks on a revised NAFTA deal took longer than the U.S. administration had hoped, the two countries were included in the tariffs. The leaders of the three countries signed the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement in late November. It won't take effect until all three legislatures have voted to ratify the trade pact.

In late April, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, warned Trump that the USMCA deal would be "dead" unless the steel and aluminum tariffs were lifted.

Trump ordered the first round of tariffs roughly a month after receiving a letter from 25 U.S. steel and metal companies urging him to act "to prevent excess steel capacity and surging steel imports from undermining our national security and the viability of the U.S. steel industry."

News of a deal to undo the tariffs comes two days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a deal was looming, during his testimony to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.

Earlier this week, Mexico's Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez said she believed a solution to the tariff standoff could be imminent, as she held meetings in Toronto with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

