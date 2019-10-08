Variations of "Old Folks Shuffle" & "No More Blues" Spotlight This 1987 Re-Visit

Originally broadcast on 3/7/87, this 2-hour "Jazz with O.T." program will be revisited on Sunday, 10/13/19 at 10pm. This program begins with the State Street Aces's rendition of "Old Folks Shuffle," the first of four versions of this venerable tune. Also featured are four variations of another standard, "No More Blues," as well as two versions of "No More Booze" by Larry Coryell. Other musicians heard during the show include Egberto Gismonti, Stan Getz, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Just announced concert: On Monday evening, October 21, acclaimed drummer Jeff Hamilton, trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling, and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will come to Cincinnati to re-perform “The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World.” They'll be on stage in Armstrong Chapel located at 5125 Drake Road from 7-9pm. Tickets are $30 adults, $20 students (with open seating) & available online or by calling 513-561-4220. https://www.armstrongchapel.org/event/1430968-2019-10-21-columbus-jazz-orchestra/

Press release: In 1967, pioneering record producer and jazz impresario Norman Granz produced and recorded a series of concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as part of his “Jazz at the Philharmonic” concert series. The resulting live recording was released in 1975 as “The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World,” an expansive collection of tracks featuring some of the world’s greatest jazz artists performing at the peak of their powers. Included among the luminaries were Duke Ellington and his Orchestra, Benny Carter, Ella Fitzgerald, Coleman Hawkins, Johnny Hodges, Oscar Peterson, Clark Terry, and Zoot Sims.

Come see and hear live Jeff Hamilton, Byron Stripling and the outstanding musicians of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra re-creating The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World. “Expect red hot solos, blistering ensemble playing and through-the-roof energy,” says Stripling. “This concert will be a true celebration of all things jazz – what was, what is, and what’s to come.”