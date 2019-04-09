Warmer Weather Means Ohio Can Finally Fix Potholes

By 3 hours ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau
Originally published on April 8, 2019 2:32 pm

Now that spring is finally here, Ohio’s road crews will be fixing potholes and pavement damaged over the winter. 

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning says the state has to patch potholes during the winter with a mix that only provides a temporary fix. And now that the weather is warming up, he says road crews will be repairing those areas with asphalt. It can be a dangerous job for state workers.

“Last year we had 14 fatalities in work zones, 103 serious injuries, more than 500 minor injuries," Bruning says.

ODOT and local communities are still working with funding from the last transportation budget. The new one, with a ten and a half cent gas tax increase, doesn't take effect till July 1. 

Copyright 2019 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
potholes
roads
Ohio Department of Transportation

Related Content

ODOT Director Says Agency Facing "Grim", "Dangerous" Financial Situation

By Feb 5, 2019

The road ahead is rough for the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to the agency’s director.

ODOT Changing Out All Signs For First Time In Decades

By Jan 16, 2019

The state department of transportation has a bigger job than usual in changing the 36 road signs at Ohio’s borders that feature the new governor’s name. 