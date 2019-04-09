Warmer Weather Means Ohio Can Finally Fix Potholes

Now that spring is finally here, Ohio’s road crews will be fixing potholes and pavement damaged over the winter.



The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning says the state has to patch potholes during the winter with a mix that only provides a temporary fix. And now that the weather is warming up, he says road crews will be repairing those areas with asphalt. It can be a dangerous job for state workers.

“Last year we had 14 fatalities in work zones, 103 serious injuries, more than 500 minor injuries," Bruning says.

ODOT and local communities are still working with funding from the last transportation budget. The new one, with a ten and a half cent gas tax increase, doesn't take effect till July 1.

