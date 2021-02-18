Was There Life On Mars? A UC Researcher Is Helping Find Out

At some point this afternoon, the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars will touch down on the Red Planet to collect geologic samples in a quest to help answer one of humankind's greatest questions: Has there ever been life outside of Earth?

Helping to answer that question will be University of Cincinnati Astrobiologist Andy Czaja, who is part of the team that advised NASA on where to land the rover. Final destination: the Jezero Crater, a dried-up river delta where scientists will use the rover to undertake the most sophisticated search for ancient life on Mars ever undertaken.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Czaja and Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Dean Regas.

