WATCH: Congressional Ceremony For John Lewis

    J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Lawmakers honor Rep. John Lewis before he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Lewis, a civil rights icon, served in Congress for more than three decades. He died July 17 at the age of 80. 

After an invitation-only arrival ceremony Monday afternoon, members of the public will be able to pay their respects in a masked and socially distant line on the Capitol's East Plaza. Watch live beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. 

If it is after the scheduled start time and the below video does not play, please try refreshing the page.

