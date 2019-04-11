Tayari Jones Takes Home Aspen Words Literary Prize For 'An American Marriage'

Updated at 7:47 p.m. ET

For judges of the second annual Aspen Words Literary Prize, there was little question who ought to walk away with the award. In the end, in fact, the decision was unanimous: The panel picked An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones.

"It's a book for the long haul," writer Samrat Upadhyay told NPR. Upadhyay, a finalist for last year's prize, chaired this year's panel of judges. And he said that with An American Marriage, Jones managed to craft a novel that's "going to have a place in the literary imagination for a long time."

The award, which the nonprofit literary organization Aspen Words doles out in partnership with NPR, offers $35,000 for an exemplary work that deploys fiction to grapple with difficult social issues. Along with Jones, four other finalists entered the ceremony Thursday at the Morgan Library in New York City with an opportunity to win: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, David Chariandy, Jennifer Clement and Tommy Orange.

And before the winner was announced, the writers gathered side by side at center stage to discuss their works in detail with NPR's Renee Montagne. You can watch that conversation in full by clicking right here or just streaming the video below.

Though all five writers produced "amazing books," to borrow Upadhyay's phrasing, he said there was just something about Jones' fourth novel that left the judges floored. Upadhyay himself said he was so taken with the book, the Indiana University professor plans to teach it in his next novel-writing class.

In the book, a young African-American couple struggles to maintain love and loyalty even as the husband is locked away for a crime he didn't commit. Hanging over this love story are the pervasive effects of mass incarceration and racial discrimination.

"It tackles the issue of incarceration of minorities, especially for blacks," he explains. "But it's not hitting you over the head with it. It brings [the issue] to a very personal level and it talks about the damage it does to other institutions, like the institution of marriage, and to love."

As Jones told NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates last year, one person's arrest cannot be separated from its wide-ranging consequences on those who know him — nor can it be separated from the larger social ecosystem in which it takes place.

"Injustice in the criminal justice system — it's just in the air. Like hurricanes if you live on the East Coast or earthquakes if you live out West," Jones said. "It's just something that is."

Jones was far from alone on stage Thursday night. She was surrounded by her fellow finalists, all of whom engaged with deeply difficult aspects of life in the U.S. today.

Adjei-Brenyah, too, sought to wrestle with issues of race in his dystopia-crammed collection Friday Black — but that's not all. "In these twelve stories," critic Lily Meyer wrote for NPR, "Adjei-Brenyah turns over ideas about racism, about classism and capitalism, about the apocalypse, and, most of all, about the corrosive power of belief."

Orange's debut novel, There There, centers on the underrepresented lives of Native Americans who reside in cities — people, in Orange's words, who know "the sound of the freeway better than [they] do rivers." And both Clement's Gun Love and Chariandy's Brother bring a spotlight to bear on characters long elbowed to the margins of American society — characters confined by their class and race and wondering whether transcending those limitations is even possible.

