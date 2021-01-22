Watch Live: What's Ahead For The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout?

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on January 22, 2021 11:09 am

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines unfolds in the U.S., numerous questions around distribution, supply, hesitancy and efficacy persist. Experts from Harvard and the CDC will tackle these questions.

Watch an expert panel discussion on the effort to deploy against COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 22, to be live-streamed here at 12 p.m. ET, as part of The Forum at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

You can email your questions to theforum@hsph.harvard.edu.

Scott Hensley, an editor on NPR's Science Desk, will moderate the discussion with:

Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Barry Bloom, the Joan and Jack Jacobson research professor of public health and former dean of the Harvard Chan School

Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard Chan School, and

Sandra Nelson, associate physician, Division of Infectious Diseases, Massachusetts General Hospital.

This event is part of the Dr. Lawrence H. and Roberta Cohn Forum series.

