WCPO-TV To Air Marty Brennaman 'How We Lookin'?' Film

And this one belongs to WCPO! How We Lookin'?: The Immortal Words of Marty Brennaman film about the retired Reds broadcaster will make its TV premiere March 29-31 on Channel 9.

Terry Lukemire's 122-minute film, which premiered at Amelia's Starlite Drive-In Aug. 17, will air in three installments 7-8 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday before Opening Day Thursday, April 1.

Brennaman, who retired in 2019 after 46 seasons, comments throughout the film along with Pete Rose, Tom Browning, son Thom Brennaman, Jeff Brantley, Chris Welsh, Jim Day, Reds radio producer Dave "Yiddy" Armbruster, Bronson Arroyo, Reds Hall of Fame Director Rick Walls, entertainer Nick Lachey, retired football coach Urban Meyer and ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. But no current players.

How We Lookin'?, a phrase frequently said by Brennaman during games, is packed with Brennaman's greatest hits from radio, edited together with game video or film: Pete breaking Ty Cobb's hit record; Browning's perfect game, Hank Aaron's record-tying home run No. 714; and monstrous home runs by Ken Griffey Jr., Adam Dunn and Joey Votto; and Rose shoving umpire Dave Pallone in 1988.

In October, Four by Three Productions acquired distribution rights to the film. It's available to rent for $10, or to purchase a digital copy (2.64 GB) for $15.

Lukemire directed and produced the Pete Rose documentary called 4192: The Crowning of the Hit King in 2010.