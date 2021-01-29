This Week's Top Stories: From Mayoral Candidates To Bagel-Flavored Ice Cream

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:





Senator Rob Portman will retire at the end of his term in 2022, deciding against seeking re-election in an era defined by sharp partisanship and incivility. Enquirer reporter Scott Wartman and Business Courier columnist and reporter Chris Wetterich will each discuss the decision and its implications for Ohio politics.

Chris Wetterich will also talk about new additions and subtractions to and from the list of Cincinnati mayoral candidates, while Scott Wartman will update us on the delayed SkyStar observation wheel in the city.

Enquirer reporter Cameron Knight joins us with the tragic story of a murdered Northern Kentucky couple whose suspected killer evaded justice after contracting COVID-19 and dying.

WVXU reporter Becca Costello, our station's newest face and voice, chats with us briefly to introduce herself to listeners.

And have you heard about the new Jeni's Ice Cream flavor? WOSU digital news editor Gabe Rosenberg reviewed the "Everything Bagel" flavor release, and is here to tell us about it.

Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review

