Cincinnati Edition

This Week's Top Stories: From Mayoral Candidates To Bagel-Flavored Ice Cream

By 24 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:


Senator Rob Portman will retire at the end of his term in 2022, deciding against seeking re-election in an era defined by sharp partisanship and incivility. Enquirer reporter Scott Wartman and Business Courier columnist and reporter Chris Wetterich will each discuss the decision and its implications for Ohio politics.

Chris Wetterich will also talk about new additions and subtractions to and from the list of Cincinnati mayoral candidates, while Scott Wartman will update us on the delayed SkyStar observation wheel in the city.

Enquirer reporter Cameron Knight joins us with the tragic story of a murdered Northern Kentucky couple whose suspected killer evaded justice after contracting COVID-19 and dying.

WVXU reporter Becca Costello, our station's newest face and voice, chats with us briefly to introduce herself to listeners.

And have you heard about the new Jeni's Ice Cream flavor? WOSU digital news editor Gabe Rosenberg reviewed the "Everything Bagel" flavor release, and is here to tell us about it.

Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review airs live Friday at noon on 91.7.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition

Portman's Departure And The Future Of The GOP

By Jan 28, 2021
rob portman
John Minchillo / AP

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced this week that he will not seek reelection, citing incivility and lack of partisan cooperation in our nation's capital.

Changes In Walnut Hills Leave Some Residents Searching for Housing

By Jan 27, 2021
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

A number of Cincinnati neighborhoods are seeing a resurgence in investment and interest from new residents. But that can sometimes mean long-term residents of communities like Walnut Hills find it hard to stay as rents increase and spaces become scarce. 

Sweeping Changes Are Coming To The Hamilton County Court Of Common Pleas

By Jan 25, 2021
JASON WHITMAN / WVXU

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas will have eight new faces sitting on the bench by mid-February. It's the most sweeping remaking of the local court in at least half a century.