Welcome To The Daily View, A New Newsletter From WVXU

About a year ago, we asked about the news missing from your inbox. By and large the response was local news, local news, local news. (One of you even remarked, "I know more about Syria than I do about Cincinnati.") We were thrilled to hear this because, as you may know, local news is kind of our specialty…

The Daily View, launching April 8, brings you the latest news in local and state politics, health, education, technology and more across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You'll also get exclusive stories you may not hear on-air from the likes of our Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and our Bits & Bites food writer Julie Niesen.

The Daily View’s Value To You

Delivered each morning Monday-Friday, The Daily View is a snapshot of the day's need-to-know news in an easy-to-read format. Every story is carefully curated (and by an actual human) so that you never see the same story twice, ensuring you'll learn something new each day about what's happening across the Tri-State.

Sounds Great, How Do I Sign Up?

You can sign up here. WVXU vales and respects your privacy. The information you submit is for Cincinnati Public Radio's private use only and is not shared with any other organizations.

What If I Change My Mind About Receiving This Email?

No problem. You can unsubscribe at any time.