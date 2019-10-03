'We're Going To Move Forward' County Says Of Banks Music Venue

The Hamilton County Commissioners are pledging to move forward with a project to build a music venue at The Banks despite action at Cincinnati City Hall Wednesday that threatens the plan.

City Council approved a motion opposing any effort to move Hilltop Basic Resources to Queensgate or Lower Price Hill.

That concrete company needs to relocate from the riverfront to provide parking for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the music venue can be built on the east side of Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals were using surface lots where the parking garage for the music venue is now under construction.

Commissioner Todd Portune said the county will continue its work despite objections from Mayor John Cranley and a majority of City Council.

"The city has certainly demonstrated to us that it does not want to work with us on this project," Portune said. "And as a consequence, we're going to move forward in ways that will avoid us having to rely upon the actions of the city of Cincinnati's elected bodies, mayor and council."

Commission President Denise Driehaus also pledged the music venue project will move forward.

"I was disappointed as well in what happened and transpired at City Hall yesterday, but I agree with you that we have no choice but to move forward because the retailers and the citizens of this community are relying on us to move forward on a music venue," Driehaus said. "Hopefully get it open by October of next year, so that we have increased activity year round down on The Banks."

The back-up plan could include moving Hilltop and its jobs outside the city.

For the music venue to open next fall, construction on the facility was scheduled to start next month. The county has until March for music venue construction to start or its agreement with the Bengals expires.

Cincinnati Council members Wednesday also approved a motion asking the Bengals to approve the construction of a music venue at The Banks without asking for new parking. Such a move would mean the relocation of a concrete plant wouldn't be necessary.

Cranley, a council majority and Queensgate and Lower Price Hill residents are concerned about a concrete plant locating in their communities.

