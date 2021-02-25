West End Stadium Nearing Completion, Ribbon Cutting Set For May 1

Construction on the West End Stadium is 93% complete.

FC Cincinnati has already sold more than 15,000 season tickets for the upcoming season at their new home. However, COVID-19 is still spreading and while fans will be allowed entry, the West End Stadium will be capped at 30% capacity of the 26,000 available seats.

Team President Jeff Berding said they aren't ready to announce the process to select which season ticket holders will be able to come to games.

"You have season tickets, you're coming to games," Berding said. "Obviously, it may be divided up a little bit, depending on what we're allowed. We can't sit here today and say we know we're going to be selling single game tickets or when. We don't know."

Social distancing plans for games at the West End Stadium haven't been submitted yet. However, they will be made closer to when the first home game takes place.

Faculty Operations Vice President Dan Lolli said this is to make sure the information is as up-to-date as it can be when the season starts.

"I can assure you the six-foot distancing rule that the CDC has put out there as their guidance is what we're following because it's the best information out there right now," Lolli said.

Social distancing markers will be placed throughout the stadium, including concession stands.

The LED fins at the stadium will light up for the first time in mid-March. Testing will begin on the 700-foot lighting feature over the next few days.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the stadium is planned for May 1.

FC Cincinnati is expected to play their first home game later that same month.