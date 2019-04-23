What It's Like Being Muslim In The Midwest

The Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, the Goethe-Institut, promotes the study of German abroad and encourages international cultural exchange. In collaboration with radio producers and broadcasters from the U.S. and Germany, the Goethe-Institut produces The Big Pond podcast, which covers topics ranging from music and sports to religion, language and society, and provides a multifaceted look at life in Germany and in the U.S.

The latest in The Big Pond series, "Being Muslim in the Midwest," was written and produced by two Miami University professors. Joe Sampson and Rosemary Pennington interviewed Muslims living in the Greater Cincinnati, Oxford and Dayton, Ohio, areas to get an idea of what life is like for Muslims living in what is considered America's Heartland.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss "Being Muslim in the Midwest" are Miami University Assistant Professor of Journalism Rosemary Pennington; and Miami Department of Media, Journalism and Film Associate Clinical Lecturer Joe Sampson.

