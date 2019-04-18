What Is 'Sober Curious' And Why Are People Doing It?

Whether it's a cocktail, pale ale or pinot, alcohol often pairs with social gatherings. Attend the symphony, visit the zoo, or even take a stroll through some parks in Cincinnati and you’ll find a vendor and a space for drinking.

Annual events including Bockfest and Oktoberfest are dedicated to brewing and drinking beer. But some members of the millennial generation report feeling pressured to treat alcohol as a binary fact of life: either you consume it whenever available or abstain entirely. Now they’re turning away from bars; seeking alternative venues and activities that don’t carry the weight of social stigma around abstention from alcohol.

Entrepreneurs in places like New York City are opening alcohol-free bars, serving non-alcoholic cocktails to those in search of an outing without the hangover and regret. But, with Cincinnati's rich history of beer brewing, festivals and a rapidly revitalizing microbrewery and distillery economy, could the trend ever take off here? What can a young person who is "sober curious" do to socialize without the pressure to have a drink?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this trend are Sober Curious Author Ruby Warrington; Alcohol Alchemy Hospitality Founder Lindsay Laubenstein (@AlcoholAlchemy); and Women and Moms Living Alcohol Free Founder Nori Muro.

