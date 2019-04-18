Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What Is 'Sober Curious' And Why Are People Doing It?

By 1 hour ago
  • sober curious
    Author Ruby Warrington offers a new way to think about our relationship with alcohol.
    Courtesy of Ruby Warrington

Whether it's a cocktail, pale ale or pinot, alcohol often pairs with social gatherings. Attend the symphony, visit the zoo, or even take a stroll through some parks in Cincinnati and you’ll find a vendor and a space for drinking.

Annual events including Bockfest and Oktoberfest are dedicated to brewing and drinking beer. But some members of the millennial generation report feeling pressured to treat alcohol as a binary fact of life: either you consume it whenever available or abstain entirely. Now they’re turning away from bars; seeking alternative venues and activities that don’t carry the weight of social stigma around abstention from alcohol.

Entrepreneurs in places like New York City are opening alcohol-free bars, serving non-alcoholic cocktails to those in search of an outing without the hangover and regret. But, with Cincinnati's rich history of beer brewing, festivals and a rapidly revitalizing microbrewery and distillery economy, could the trend ever take off here? What can a young person who is "sober curious" do to socialize without the pressure to have a drink?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this trend are Sober Curious Author Ruby Warrington; Alcohol Alchemy Hospitality Founder Lindsay Laubenstein (@AlcoholAlchemy); and Women and Moms Living Alcohol Free Founder Nori Muro.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Sober Curious
alcohol
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Are Women Drinking More And… So What?

By Jul 10, 2018
Pixabay

As society loosens its restrictions on gender roles, it seems the stigma around women drinking alcohol has vanished. According to the National Institutes of Health, drinking habits among women and men are becoming more alike, which could be putting women at greater risk for a variety of alcohol-related dangers. One of the key risk factors is addiction, but another health concern is the link between drinking and the risk for breast cancer.

Cincinnati Man Gives Up Food For Lent, Is Drinking Beer Instead

By Mar 13, 2019
del hall
Courtesy of Del Hall

It's been said that there's a sandwich in every beer. Del Hall agrees.