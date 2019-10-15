What To Watch For In Tonight's Democratic Debate

The largest presidential primary debate in American history takes place Tuesday night. A dozen qualifying candidates are expected to take the stage in Westerville, Ohio. Among them, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders returns to the campaign trail after his health scare, and billionaire executive Tom Steyer make his primary debate debut.

Joining Cincinnati Edition with what to watch for in tonight's debate is University of Cincinnati Political Science Assistant Professor David Niven.

