What You Don't Know About Drowning

Nicole Hughes says she had just split a brownie with her 3-year-old son Levi and was beginning to clean up after dinner when Levi snuck away. He slipped down to a pool at the family's vacation home. When Hughes looked outside, she just happened to glance over the balcony and saw him. She had not even finished her bite of the brownie when she jumped in the water after him. That's how fast it all happened. Levi did not survive.

Hughes began researching everything she could about drowning deaths and water safety. The statistics were shocking. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1 to 4. A child can drown in less than one minute. Almost immediately she founded Levi's Legacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to drowning prevention.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the risks parents aren't aware of when it comes to drowning are Levi's Legacy Founder Nicole Hughes; and American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council Member and Indiana University School of Public Health Bloomington Associate Professor William Ramos, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

