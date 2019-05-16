When It Comes To Bail Reform Will The Tri-State Follow Cincinnati's Suit?

The bail system is meant to ensure an individual appears in court after he or she is charged with a crime and to promote public safety. But some research shows requiring cash bail keeps many individuals locked up simply because they can't afford to pay, and that it does not make society safer.

There has been a movement across the country to reform the bail system. Efforts in Ohio and Kentucky have yet to move forward, but the City of Cincinnati recently eliminated cash bail for individuals charged with nonviolent misdemeanors.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss bail reform are Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Professional Development at Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University Jennifer Kinsley (@Gatorjenni); practicing attorney and University of Cincinnati Blue Ash Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Wendy Calaway (@wendycalaway); American Bail Coalition Executive Director Jeff Clayton (@ambailcoalition); and Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld).

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: