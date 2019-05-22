Who's Afraid Of Discussing Virginia Woolf's Controversial Views? Not Mount St. Joseph University

Virginia Woolf is one of the most celebrated writers in the English language and in early June, fans of hers from around the world will head to Mount St. Joseph University for the 29th Annual International Conference on Virginia Woolf.

Though the bulk of her influential work is at or near a hundred years old, Virginia Woolf’s themes and messages remain relevant. She was an outspoken feminist in an era in which women’s rights were laughed at or nonexistent. She also spoke out on colonialism and imperialism, trademarks of her native Britain. Conversely, Woolf’s contemporary views on race and class have earned her a fair number of detractors. The international conference in Cincinnati, to be held June 6-9, will explore the theme of Virginia Woolf and Social Justice.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that aspect of the author’s life and politics is Mount St. Joseph University Department of Liberal Arts Associate Professor Drew Shannon.

