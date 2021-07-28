Why Is Fioptics Dropping The Fusion Channel?

For the second time in a month, Cincinnati Bell is dropping a channel from its Fioptics TV lineup.

On Saturday, July 31, Fioptics will remove Fusion (Channel 250), an English language channel aimed at American Hispanics.

"Disney recently sold its stake in the Fusion network to Univision," reads an email sent to Fioptics subscribers this week. "Because Cincinnati Bell does not have a programming agreement with Univision, we no longer have the rights to carry Fusion and the network will be removed from the Fioptics TV lineup effective July 31, 2021.

"While the decision to remove Fusion was not ours, we are constantly reviewing our channel lineup in an effort to bring you the best in news, sports, and entertainment," the email said.

Fusion was founded in 2013 as a joint venture by Disney and Univision to be Univision's first English language cable news channel aimed at American Hispanics. Fusion programs include UNews, Nightline on Fusion, Drug Wars and Police Patrols.

Spectrum cable, Dish Network, DirecTV and the AT&T U-verse dropped Fusion last year.

On June 30, Fioptics and Spectrum removed the Newsy channel. Cincinnati-based E. W. Scripps, which owns the 24/7 news service, pulled Newsy from all pay TV platforms. Scripps plans to launch Newsy as a free over-the-air broadcast network nationwide Oct. 1, as the company targets the increasing number of viewers who have cut the cable TV cord.