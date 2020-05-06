Will Coronavirus Kill The Open Office Floor Plan? Not Likely, Expert Says

By 54 minutes ago
  • open office coronavirus
    Yuri Kageyama / AP

Workers across the country will be returning to the office over the coming weeks and months. But the CEO of one commercial real estate company doesn't see dramatic changes in the workplace.

Jonathan Wasserstrum of SquareFoot says looking ahead for office design has to include a pre- and post-coronavirus vaccine.

Without a vaccine, he says offices will have to adapt. "There's going to be a bunch of protocols put in place - social distancing; elevator protocols are going to feel different. It remains to be seen how people deal with the two-person conference room that's the size of a big phone booth. They'll probably get less use next week than they did."

COVID-19 hasn't killed the open office floor plan, Wasserstrum says. "I think what you'll start to see is companies will divide up their workforce. You'll have the Monday-Wednesday office team, and the Tuesday-Thursday office team. The benefits/costs, the pros and cons of the open office haven't changed."

Some offices may have to change layouts to put more distance between desks. "The people who really like it will continue to like it going forward, and the people who hate it will find another reason to hate it," he says. "In two years, I think we'll still see a lot of them. In the next couple of months, they're going to look and feel a lot different from how they're used on a day-to-day basis." 

Wasserstrum says he doesn't really see a return to office cubicle farms.

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
work
newsletter

Related Content

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Local Businesses Discuss Reopening Economy

By 11 hours ago
mike dewine
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urges critics of the state government's pandemic response to address their anger at him. This comes after protesters showed up outside the home of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Looking For COVID-19 In Hamilton County Wastewater

By 9 hours ago
MSD

The U.S. EPA Water Research Lab in Cincinnati is partnering with the Metropolitan Sewer District to look for the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in a unique way.

Cincinnati Children's Joins Testing For COVID-19 Vaccine

By May 5, 2020
Courtesy of Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's is among four U.S. sites participating in a global clinical trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.