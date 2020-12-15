As Winter Approaches, Region Sees New Shelters To Help Homeless

By 1 hour ago

While one emergency shelter breaks ground, another one opens its doors here in the region.

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky broke ground Tuesday on a new facility that will be able to hold 68 people per night. Those seeking aid will be able to shower, do laundry and connect to services. Executive Director Kim Webb said if there was ever a time to realize the importance of a safe place, it is now.

"This is our future," Webb said. "This is where we're going. Im proud to lead this organization on behalf of all of our volunteers, the thousands of guests we've sheltered in these past 13 years, our donors, and our volunteers, we thank you."

Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann said this shelter is something to be proud of.

"We know we value life," Knochelmann said. "We know that it matters to these individuals to give them a chance."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was supposed to appear at the event, but elected to deliver his remarks via a video message. You can view the video below:

Maslow’s Army Opens Day Center

Maslow's Army's Day Center opened Tuesday morning at the old Queengate jail.

It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 20,000-square foot facility includes a computer lab with 12 new desktop computers, printers and three laptops.

Food and donated clothing will also be provided to those experiencing homelessness.

Tags: 
Maslow's Army
Homelessness
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
newsletter

Related Content

Worst Of Tri-State Homelessness Could Come In 2022, So Shelters Prep Now

By Nov 30, 2020
Courtesy of Maslow's Army

The organization that compiles yearly homeless numbers for Greater Cincinnati says we haven't seen the worst of it. The effects of the pandemic could linger into 2022.

Bethany House Services Seeks $16.5M To Construct New Homeless Shelter

By Dec 8, 2020
Bethany House Services (screenshot from Dec. 8, 2020 Zoom meeting)

As COVID-19 continues to impact the country’s homeless population, Cincinnati could see construction begin on a new homeless shelter in February.

A Shortage Of Shelter Beds As Winter Approaches

By Nov 12, 2020
Maslow's Army

In a normal year it can be a struggle to provide shelter to all of the people experiencing homelessness in our area. But this isn't a normal time.