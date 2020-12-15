As Winter Approaches, Region Sees New Shelters To Help Homeless

While one emergency shelter breaks ground, another one opens its doors here in the region.

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky broke ground Tuesday on a new facility that will be able to hold 68 people per night. Those seeking aid will be able to shower, do laundry and connect to services. Executive Director Kim Webb said if there was ever a time to realize the importance of a safe place, it is now.

"This is our future," Webb said. "This is where we're going. Im proud to lead this organization on behalf of all of our volunteers, the thousands of guests we've sheltered in these past 13 years, our donors, and our volunteers, we thank you."

Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann said this shelter is something to be proud of.

"We know we value life," Knochelmann said. "We know that it matters to these individuals to give them a chance."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was supposed to appear at the event, but elected to deliver his remarks via a video message. You can view the video below:

Maslow’s Army Opens Day Center

Maslow's Army's Day Center opened Tuesday morning at the old Queengate jail.

It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 20,000-square foot facility includes a computer lab with 12 new desktop computers, printers and three laptops.

Food and donated clothing will also be provided to those experiencing homelessness.