WVXU Looking For 'Cincinnati Edition' Talk Show Producer

Cincinnati Public Radio is searching for a producer for Cincinnati Edition, WVXU-FM's weekday noon talk show.

Peter Rightmire, who has produced the station's signature talk show since daily live broadcasts started in 2013, has announced he's leaving the station.

"Working on the show, and at Cincinnati Public Radio, has been a great experience, but after meeting that daily deadline every week for six years and more than 1,300 shows, it's time to do something different," Rightmire said in the station's announcement.

The producer "will be in charge of coming up with show topics, researching and gathering materials for discussion, identifying and scheduling guests, and coordinating with the host and assistant producer to produce an engaging local show each day," says the job description.

The producer will work with host Michael Monks and assistant producer Selena Reder to identify and research timely and long-term topics; find and book guests; and assemble suggested questions and areas of discussion. The producer also creates web posts and promotional announcements; screens listener calls, emails and social media contacts during the show; edits recorded segments; and attends daily news meetings. The full-time position reports to News Director Maryanne Zeleznik.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with journalism or broadcasting background or the equivalent; three-to-five years' experience in radio as a news host/reporter/producer; "excellent" writing, editing and interviewing skills; organization and project management skills; and a familiarity and appreciation for the "public radio news style."

Those interested should submit cover letter and resume by May 29, 2019, to careers@cinradio.org.

Rightmire worked on the station's weekly Impact show before launching the weekday Cincinnati Edition in 2013. Before that, Cincinnati Edition was a recorded weekend show hosted and produced by Mark Perzel.

In a staff announcement, Zeleznik said that "Pete has been the one constant with the show since it started nearly six years ago. I must say without his hard work and guidance it would never have made it this far. Pete and I have collaborated on various programs for more than two decades and he’s been one of the hardest working, dedicated people I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside."

Cincinnati Public Radio also is searching for a full-time WGUC-FM classical music host with "a passion for and curiosity about music and natural storytelling abilities" to fill the void created by the death of Frank Johnson in March.