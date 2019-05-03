WVXU Looking For 'Cincinnati Edition' Talk Show Producer

By 51 seconds ago
  • cincinnati edition producer
    From left: 'Cincinnati Edition' assistant producer Selena Reder, host Michael Monks and producer Pete Rightmire in the WVXU-FM studio.
    Ronny Salerno / Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Public Radio is searching for a producer for Cincinnati Edition, WVXU-FM's weekday noon talk show.

Peter Rightmire, who has produced the station's signature talk show since daily live broadcasts started in 2013, has announced he's leaving the station.

"Working on the show, and at Cincinnati Public Radio, has been a great experience, but after meeting that daily deadline every week for six years and more than 1,300 shows, it's time to do something different," Rightmire said in the station's announcement.

The producer "will be in charge of coming up with show topics, researching and gathering materials for discussion, identifying and scheduling guests, and coordinating with the host and assistant producer to produce an engaging local show each day," says the job description.

The producer will work with host Michael Monks and assistant producer Selena Reder to identify and research timely and long-term topics; find and book guests; and assemble suggested questions and areas of discussion. The producer also creates web posts and promotional announcements; screens listener calls, emails and social media contacts during the show; edits recorded segments; and attends daily news meetings. The full-time position reports to News Director Maryanne Zeleznik.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with journalism or broadcasting background or the equivalent; three-to-five years' experience in radio as a news host/reporter/producer; "excellent" writing, editing and interviewing skills; organization and project management skills; and a familiarity and appreciation for the "public radio news style."

Those interested should submit cover letter and resume by May 29, 2019, to careers@cinradio.org.

Rightmire worked on the station's weekly Impact show before launching the weekday Cincinnati Edition in 2013. Before that, Cincinnati Edition was a recorded weekend show hosted and produced by Mark Perzel.

In a staff announcement, Zeleznik said that "Pete has been the one constant with the show since it started nearly six years ago. I must say without his hard work and guidance it would never have made it this far. Pete and I have collaborated on various programs for more than two decades and he’s been one of the hardest working, dedicated people I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside."

Cincinnati Public Radio also is searching for a full-time WGUC-FM classical music host with "a passion for and curiosity about music and natural storytelling abilities" to fill the void created by the death of Frank Johnson in March.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Michael Monks
Selena Reder
Pete Rightmire
WVXU
Cincinnati Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

WGUC-FM Seeking Classical Music Announcer-Producer

By Apr 25, 2019
Courtesy Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Public Radio is searching for a full-time WGUC-FM classical music host with "a passion for and curiosity about music and natural storytelling abilities."

30 'Big Bang Theory' Cast Favorites Airing This Month Before May 16 Finale

By 23 hours ago
Courtesy CBS

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have many opportunities to celebrate the hit sitcom before the final episode airs 8-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

CBS will broadcast repeats on Monday nights, and take viewers behind the scenes in a special at 9 p.m. May 16, following the finale.  TBS will salute each of the main characters with five-show mini-marathons, for a total of 25 episodes. And People magazine has posted a story about the final taping Tuesday, April 30.

Who's Who On TV News? Your Guide To TV's New Faces

By Apr 24, 2019
tv's new face
Pxhere

What happened to Barak Shapiro? Where's Aly Cohen? How will WLW-TV fill Lisa Cooney's anchor job? And who are all these new TV reporters on Cincinnati newscasts?

Before May ratings' sweeps start Thursday, here's a look at the major changes and new faces on TV since last May: