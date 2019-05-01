Yellow Springs Filmmakers' Fuyao Glass America Doc To Stream On Netflix

By 6 minutes ago
  • Eryn Montgomery
Originally published on May 1, 2019 7:09 am

Academy Award-nominated Yellow Springs filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert’s latest documentary about Fuyao Glass America will soon be available for streaming. The film will be shown on Netflix under a partnership between the streaming video company and former President Barack Obama's and Michelle Obama’s company Higher Ground Productions

The film American Factory debuted at the recent Sundance Film Festival. It follows the Moraine GM Assembly Plant’s transformation into the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America.

American Factory is a follow-up of sorts to Reichert’s and Bognar’s 2009 Oscar-nominated “The Last Truck.” That documentary told the story of the GM plant’s closure and ripple effects.

The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions is expected to feature a mix of documentary-style and scripted films.

The deal between Higher Ground and Netflix is the latest in a series of attention grabbing deals for Reichert and Bognar.

The pair secured financing for “American Factory” from company Participant Media -- a distribution company specializing in documentary and social-issue-focused media.

And the film took home a Best Director award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Copyright 2019 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.

Tags: 
Netflix
Barack Obama
Michelle Obama

Related Content

Just Part Of 'Hillbilly Elegy' To Be Shot In Middletown

By Apr 23, 2019
middletown ohio
Al Behrman / AP

Yes, it's true: All the visits to Middletown by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard were to scope out locations for his Hillbilly Elegy movie based on J.D. Vance's memoir of growing up among working-class "hillbillies" in the Butler County steel town.

But only a fraction of the film will be shot in Ohio, unless things change, says Ami Vitori, a Middletown City Council member and a Middletown Visitors Bureau board member.