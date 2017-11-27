© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Science and Technology

Aliens are not among us: How Businesses and farmers use laser lights to scare away birds

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
flock of birds
Pixabay
This is one of six lasers at Meduri farm, which chase the birds away. The lasers are powered by solar panels and reusable batteries.

Birds are starting to see the light — on downtown Cincinnati buildings and fields all over the country. This is an update to a 2017 story after Reddit readers started asking questions recently.

The answer is Fifth-Third Bank is using lasers to chase birds off of its Downtown buildings.

Here is more about the technology:

Move over scarecrows

Farmers are taking a new look at lasers as a way of scaring away birds who are eating their crops.

The laser bird deterrent technology, like the one from Bird Control Group, takes advantage of a bird's natural instincts. According to CEO Steinar Henskes, "We've developed a laser beam which birds perceive as a physical danger. So by moving it toward them they get scared and move away. They perceive it like a stick or like a car which approaches them."

Here's how it works:

Oregon blueberry and cherry grower Justin Meduri is leasing six of the lasers. Before he started using them, he said he was losing about 20% of his crop. The lasers are mounted on a pole and project down on the area. They run off solar panels and recycled batteries.

solar bird laser
Courtesy

"And they're on a variable frequency with an erratic pattern that comes on multiple times a day set up specifically at the times you would like them to come on and off," he says.

A green wavelength sends signals from the bird's eyes to their brains.

Bird Control Group says it has 6,000 customers in 76 countries in a variety of industries, including agriculture, aviation, oil and gas, recreation and real estate.

The company has safety controls. If a laser strays out of the predetermined pattern potentially affecting a motorist, the system will shut down. It also doesn't fire any lasers skywards because that could interfere with air traffic.

Updated: April 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
This article first appeared November 27, 2017, and has been updated.

Science and Technology
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
