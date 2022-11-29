NKY launches a dashboard to help people understand the factors impacting their community

Northern Kentucky is growing. Earlier this year, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED reported the region saw the most job growth in the state over a five-year period thanks to a major increase in jobs in transportation and logistics coming to the area.

To build off this growth, Tri-ED decided to create a new statistics database for Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties that anybody can use.

The newly launched Northern Kentucky Atlas compiles numbers from about 30 publicly available sources along with Census data to provide information on over 200 variables in eight categories to anyone wanting to know more about their community.

"There's eight key areas here: demographics, economy, housing, quality of life, workforce, health, infrastructure, and education," Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume said. "We want [people] engaging with that data, we want them understanding the factors that are impacting those areas."

Atlas data shows per capita income for residents in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

Crume says Atlas was created to give local businesses, organizations, and individuals access to the same data often used by major companies for their marketing and business strategies.

The database includes statistics on a variety of topics like internet access, income and food insecurity. All the information can be broken down by county, city or ZIP code.

Atlas shows the average life expectancy for residents in the city of Covington from 2010-2015.

Rather than using the information to market products, Crume says he wants the data to be utilized by community members to find solutions to persistent issues in Northern Kentucky.

"Most good private sector companies today are using data to understand things like, 'Where's our industry going?' 'What does my customer experience look like?' " Crume said. "We want to take that same concept and apply it to community strategy."

Atlas was built by Tri-ED and the Chicago-based startup Metopio. So far, Tri-ED says current users have not experienced any major issues while using the database.

The Northern Kentucky Atlas can be accessed at atlas.northernkentuckyusa.com.

